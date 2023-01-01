United Arab Emirates dirhams to South African rand today

Convert AED to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
4,955.78 zar

1.00000 AED = 4.95578 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.085390.33221.486641.671110.964918.7504
1 GBP1.1426611.24005103.2121.698621.909381.1025521.424
1 USD0.92140.806419183.23251.36981.539760.889117.2767
1 INR0.01107020.009688750.012014510.01645750.01849960.01068210.207572

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South African Rand
1 AED4.95578 ZAR
5 AED24.77890 ZAR
10 AED49.55780 ZAR
20 AED99.11560 ZAR
50 AED247.78900 ZAR
100 AED495.57800 ZAR
250 AED1238.94500 ZAR
500 AED2477.89000 ZAR
1000 AED4955.78000 ZAR
2000 AED9911.56000 ZAR
5000 AED24778.90000 ZAR
10000 AED49557.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ZAR0.20178 AED
5 ZAR1.00892 AED
10 ZAR2.01784 AED
20 ZAR4.03568 AED
50 ZAR10.08920 AED
100 ZAR20.17840 AED
250 ZAR50.44600 AED
500 ZAR100.89200 AED
1000 ZAR201.78400 AED
2000 ZAR403.56800 AED
5000 ZAR1008.92000 AED
10000 ZAR2017.84000 AED