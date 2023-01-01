United Arab Emirates dirhams to Serbian dinars today

Convert AED to RSD at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
29397.80 rsd

1.00000 AED = 29.39780 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2325287.250.921250.80615955.6851.3697517.2746
1 INR0.012014513.451180.01106870.009685630.669030.01645690.207546
1 PKR0.003481290.28975610.003207230.002806470.1938560.004768490.0601379
1 EUR1.0854590.3447311.79610.87560.44331.486818.7507

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Serbian Dinar
1 AED29.39780 RSD
5 AED146.98900 RSD
10 AED293.97800 RSD
20 AED587.95600 RSD
50 AED1469.89000 RSD
100 AED2939.78000 RSD
250 AED7349.45000 RSD
500 AED14698.90000 RSD
1000 AED29397.80000 RSD
2000 AED58795.60000 RSD
5000 AED146989.00000 RSD
10000 AED293978.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RSD0.03402 AED
5 RSD0.17008 AED
10 RSD0.34016 AED
20 RSD0.68032 AED
50 RSD1.70081 AED
100 RSD3.40162 AED
250 RSD8.50405 AED
500 RSD17.00810 AED
1000 RSD34.01620 AED
2000 RSD68.03240 AED
5000 RSD170.08100 AED
10000 RSD340.16200 AED