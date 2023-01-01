United Arab Emirates dirhams to Liberian dollars today

Convert AED to LRD at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
52138.60 lrd

1.00000 AED = 52.13860 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085790.36231.486871.670820.964918.7469
1 GBP1.1429911.241103.2881.699551.909821.1028721.4285
1 USD0.921050.805802183.22951.36951.538940.888717.2671
1 INR0.01106660.009681680.01201510.01645450.01849030.01067770.207464

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Liberian Dollar
1 AED52.13860 LRD
5 AED260.69300 LRD
10 AED521.38600 LRD
20 AED1042.77200 LRD
50 AED2606.93000 LRD
100 AED5213.86000 LRD
250 AED13034.65000 LRD
500 AED26069.30000 LRD
1000 AED52138.60000 LRD
2000 AED104277.20000 LRD
5000 AED260693.00000 LRD
10000 AED521386.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LRD0.01918 AED
5 LRD0.09590 AED
10 LRD0.19180 AED
20 LRD0.38359 AED
50 LRD0.95898 AED
100 LRD1.91796 AED
250 LRD4.79490 AED
500 LRD9.58980 AED
1000 LRD19.17960 AED
2000 LRD38.35920 AED
5000 LRD95.89800 AED
10000 LRD191.79600 AED