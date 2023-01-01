United Arab Emirates dirhams to Laotian kips today

Convert AED to LAK at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
5637920 lak

1.00000 AED = 5637.92000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.085590.34071.48671.670510.964818.7435
1 GBP1.1431811.24085103.271.699471.909591.1029421.426
1 USD0.921250.805899183.2251.36961.538940.888817.2672
1 INR0.01106920.009683380.012015610.01645660.01849130.01067950.207476

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Laotian Kip
1 AED5637.92000 LAK
5 AED28189.60000 LAK
10 AED56379.20000 LAK
20 AED112758.40000 LAK
50 AED281896.00000 LAK
100 AED563792.00000 LAK
250 AED1409480.00000 LAK
500 AED2818960.00000 LAK
1000 AED5637920.00000 LAK
2000 AED11275840.00000 LAK
5000 AED28189600.00000 LAK
10000 AED56379200.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LAK0.00018 AED
5 LAK0.00089 AED
10 LAK0.00177 AED
20 LAK0.00355 AED
50 LAK0.00887 AED
100 LAK0.01774 AED
250 LAK0.04434 AED
500 LAK0.08869 AED
1000 LAK0.17737 AED
2000 LAK0.35474 AED
5000 LAK0.88686 AED
10000 LAK1.77371 AED