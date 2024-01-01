50 Laotian kips to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert LAK to AED at the real exchange rate

50 lak
0.01 aed

₭1.000 LAK = د.إ0.0001671 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9330.7881.5021.36618.14783.4331.353
1 EUR1.07210.8451.611.46519.45789.4561.451
1 GBP1.2691.18311.9051.73323.022105.8471.717
1 AUD0.6660.6210.52510.9112.08355.5540.901

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LAK0.00017 AED
5 LAK0.00084 AED
10 LAK0.00167 AED
20 LAK0.00334 AED
50 LAK0.00835 AED
100 LAK0.01671 AED
250 LAK0.04177 AED
500 LAK0.08354 AED
1000 LAK0.16708 AED
2000 LAK0.33415 AED
5000 LAK0.83538 AED
10000 LAK1.67075 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Laotian Kip
1 AED5,985.33000 LAK
5 AED29,926.65000 LAK
10 AED59,853.30000 LAK
20 AED119,706.60000 LAK
50 AED299,266.50000 LAK
100 AED598,533.00000 LAK
250 AED1,496,332.50000 LAK
500 AED2,992,665.00000 LAK
1000 AED5,985,330.00000 LAK
2000 AED11,970,660.00000 LAK
5000 AED29,926,650.00000 LAK
10000 AED59,853,300.00000 LAK