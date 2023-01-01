United Arab Emirates dirhams to Albanian leks today

Convert AED to ALL at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
26066.50 all

1.00000 AED = 26.06650 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2325287.250.921150.80635455.67241.368917.2695
1 INR0.012014513.451180.01106720.009687970.6688780.01644670.207485
1 PKR0.003481290.28975610.003206790.002807150.1938120.004765540.0601201
1 EUR1.085690.3572311.83910.875460.4381.4860818.7478

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Albanian Lek
1 AED26.06650 ALL
5 AED130.33250 ALL
10 AED260.66500 ALL
20 AED521.33000 ALL
50 AED1303.32500 ALL
100 AED2606.65000 ALL
250 AED6516.62500 ALL
500 AED13033.25000 ALL
1000 AED26066.50000 ALL
2000 AED52133.00000 ALL
5000 AED130332.50000 ALL
10000 AED260665.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ALL0.03836 AED
5 ALL0.19182 AED
10 ALL0.38363 AED
20 ALL0.76727 AED
50 ALL1.91817 AED
100 ALL3.83634 AED
250 ALL9.59085 AED
500 ALL19.18170 AED
1000 ALL38.36340 AED
2000 ALL76.72680 AED
5000 ALL191.81700 AED
10000 ALL383.63400 AED