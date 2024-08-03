10 US dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert USD to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 usd
105.82 sek

$1.000 USD = kr10.58 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

USD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.839210.9121
Low10.476010.3848
Average10.643110.6202
Change0.74%-2.25%
1 USD to SEK stats

The performance of USD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8392 and a 30 day low of 10.4760. This means the 30 day average was 10.6431. The change for USD to SEK was 0.74.

The performance of USD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9121 and a 90 day low of 10.3848. This means the 90 day average was 10.6202. The change for USD to SEK was -2.25.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 USD10.58180 SEK
5 USD52.90900 SEK
10 USD105.81800 SEK
20 USD211.63600 SEK
50 USD529.09000 SEK
100 USD1,058.18000 SEK
250 USD2,645.45000 SEK
500 USD5,290.90000 SEK
1000 USD10,581.80000 SEK
2000 USD21,163.60000 SEK
5000 USD52,909.00000 SEK
10000 USD105,818.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / US Dollar
1 SEK0.09450 USD
5 SEK0.47251 USD
10 SEK0.94502 USD
20 SEK1.89005 USD
50 SEK4.72512 USD
100 SEK9.45023 USD
250 SEK23.62557 USD
500 SEK47.25115 USD
1000 SEK94.50230 USD
2000 SEK189.00460 USD
5000 SEK472.51150 USD
10000 SEK945.02300 USD