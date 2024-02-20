20 Swedish kronor to US dollars

Convert SEK to USD

20 sek
1.93 usd

1.00000 SEK = 0.09649 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8562651.0809589.57531.461711.649550.9528918.4442
1 GBP1.1678611.26245104.6161.707151.926521.1128421.5412
1 USD0.92510.792111182.86721.352251.526020.881517.063
1 INR0.01116380.00955880.012067510.01631830.01841520.01063750.205908

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / US Dollar
1 SEK0.09649 USD
5 SEK0.48245 USD
10 SEK0.96491 USD
20 SEK1.92981 USD
50 SEK4.82453 USD
100 SEK9.64905 USD
250 SEK24.12263 USD
500 SEK48.24525 USD
1000 SEK96.49050 USD
2000 SEK192.98100 USD
5000 SEK482.45250 USD
10000 SEK964.90500 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 USD10.36370 SEK
5 USD51.81850 SEK
10 USD103.63700 SEK
20 USD207.27400 SEK
50 USD518.18500 SEK
100 USD1036.37000 SEK
250 USD2590.92500 SEK
500 USD5181.85000 SEK
1000 USD10363.70000 SEK
2000 USD20727.40000 SEK
5000 USD51818.50000 SEK
10000 USD103637.00000 SEK