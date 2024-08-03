US dollar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Swedish kronor is currently 10.582 today, reflecting a 0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.208% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 10.856 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 10.570 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.775% decrease in value.