10 US dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert USD to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 usd
98.49 mad

$1.000 USD = د.م.9.849 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.938010.0515
Low9.80939.8093
Average9.85889.9291
Change-0.46%-2.01%
View full history

1 USD to MAD stats

The performance of USD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9380 and a 30 day low of 9.8093. This means the 30 day average was 9.8588. The change for USD to MAD was -0.46.

The performance of USD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0515 and a 90 day low of 9.8093. This means the 90 day average was 9.9291. The change for USD to MAD was -2.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 USD9.84920 MAD
5 USD49.24600 MAD
10 USD98.49200 MAD
20 USD196.98400 MAD
50 USD492.46000 MAD
100 USD984.92000 MAD
250 USD2,462.30000 MAD
500 USD4,924.60000 MAD
1000 USD9,849.20000 MAD
2000 USD19,698.40000 MAD
5000 USD49,246.00000 MAD
10000 USD98,492.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / US Dollar
1 MAD0.10153 USD
5 MAD0.50766 USD
10 MAD1.01531 USD
20 MAD2.03062 USD
50 MAD5.07655 USD
100 MAD10.15310 USD
250 MAD25.38275 USD
500 MAD50.76550 USD
1000 MAD101.53100 USD
2000 MAD203.06200 USD
5000 MAD507.65500 USD
10000 MAD1,015.31000 USD