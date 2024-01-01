1 Moroccan dirham to US dollars

Convert MAD to USD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.1001 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

USD
1 MAD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10220.1038
Low0.09990.0999
Average0.10100.1020
Change-0.88%-3.18%
View full history

1 MAD to USD stats

The performance of MAD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1022 and a 30 day low of 0.0999. This means the 30 day average was 0.1010. The change for MAD to USD was -0.88.

The performance of MAD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1038 and a 90 day low of 0.0999. This means the 90 day average was 0.1020. The change for MAD to USD was -3.18.

Track market ratesView MAD to USD chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.3180.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.111
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.13911.21.7681.9451.69922.908
1 EUR1.054655.9540.83311.4731.6211.41619.09

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / US Dollar
1 MAD0.10008 USD
5 MAD0.50038 USD
10 MAD1.00075 USD
20 MAD2.00150 USD
50 MAD5.00375 USD
100 MAD10.00750 USD
250 MAD25.01875 USD
500 MAD50.03750 USD
1000 MAD100.07500 USD
2000 MAD200.15000 USD
5000 MAD500.37500 USD
10000 MAD1,000.75000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 USD9.99250 MAD
5 USD49.96250 MAD
10 USD99.92500 MAD
20 USD199.85000 MAD
50 USD499.62500 MAD
100 USD999.25000 MAD
250 USD2,498.12500 MAD
500 USD4,996.25000 MAD
1000 USD9,992.50000 MAD
2000 USD19,985.00000 MAD
5000 USD49,962.50000 MAD
10000 USD99,925.00000 MAD