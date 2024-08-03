US dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 9.849 today, reflecting a 0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.230% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 9.970 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 9.843 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.323% decrease in value.