5 usd
20,535 khr

$1.000 USD = ៛4,107 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
USD to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,120.25004,120.5000
Low4,104.00004,070.2500
Average4,109.87234,101.0146
Change-0.32%0.83%
1 USD to KHR stats

The performance of USD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,120.2500 and a 30 day low of 4,104.0000. This means the 30 day average was 4,109.8723. The change for USD to KHR was -0.32.

The performance of USD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,120.5000 and a 90 day low of 4,070.2500. This means the 90 day average was 4,101.0146. The change for USD to KHR was 0.83.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 USD4,107.00000 KHR
5 USD20,535.00000 KHR
10 USD41,070.00000 KHR
20 USD82,140.00000 KHR
50 USD205,350.00000 KHR
100 USD410,700.00000 KHR
250 USD1,026,750.00000 KHR
500 USD2,053,500.00000 KHR
1000 USD4,107,000.00000 KHR
2000 USD8,214,000.00000 KHR
5000 USD20,535,000.00000 KHR
10000 USD41,070,000.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / US Dollar
1 KHR0.00024 USD
5 KHR0.00122 USD
10 KHR0.00243 USD
20 KHR0.00487 USD
50 KHR0.01217 USD
100 KHR0.02435 USD
250 KHR0.06087 USD
500 KHR0.12174 USD
1000 KHR0.24349 USD
2000 KHR0.48697 USD
5000 KHR1.21744 USD
10000 KHR2.43487 USD