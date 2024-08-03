250 US dollars to Georgian laris

Convert USD to GEL at the real exchange rate

250 usd
677.50 gel

$1.000 USD = ₾2.710 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.76492.8699
Low2.69492.6715
Average2.72002.7622
Change-1.99%1.20%
1 USD to GEL stats

The performance of USD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7649 and a 30 day low of 2.6949. This means the 30 day average was 2.7200. The change for USD to GEL was -1.99.

The performance of USD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8699 and a 90 day low of 2.6715. This means the 90 day average was 2.7622. The change for USD to GEL was 1.20.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 USD2.71000 GEL
5 USD13.55000 GEL
10 USD27.10000 GEL
20 USD54.20000 GEL
50 USD135.50000 GEL
100 USD271.00000 GEL
250 USD677.50000 GEL
500 USD1,355.00000 GEL
1000 USD2,710.00000 GEL
2000 USD5,420.00000 GEL
5000 USD13,550.00000 GEL
10000 USD27,100.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / US Dollar
1 GEL0.36900 USD
5 GEL1.84502 USD
10 GEL3.69004 USD
20 GEL7.38008 USD
50 GEL18.45020 USD
100 GEL36.90040 USD
250 GEL92.25100 USD
500 GEL184.50200 USD
1000 GEL369.00400 USD
2000 GEL738.00800 USD
5000 GEL1,845.02000 USD
10000 GEL3,690.04000 USD