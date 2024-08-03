US dollar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Georgian laris is currently 2.710 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.070% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 2.724 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 2.703 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.268% increase in value.