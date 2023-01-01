50 Georgian laris to US dollars

Convert GEL to USD at the real exchange rate

50 gel
18.66 usd

1.00000 GEL = 0.37315 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0479587.17591.432971.647070.9621518.522
1GBP1.153611.2089100.5651.653051.900041.1099421.3667
1USD0.954250.827198183.18711.36741.571710.9180517.6745
1INR0.01147110.009943830.012021110.01643760.01889370.0110360.212467

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / US Dollar
1 GEL0.37315 USD
5 GEL1.86573 USD
10 GEL3.73146 USD
20 GEL7.46292 USD
50 GEL18.65730 USD
100 GEL37.31460 USD
250 GEL93.28650 USD
500 GEL186.57300 USD
1000 GEL373.14600 USD
2000 GEL746.29200 USD
5000 GEL1865.73000 USD
10000 GEL3731.46000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 USD2.67991 GEL
5 USD13.39955 GEL
10 USD26.79910 GEL
20 USD53.59820 GEL
50 USD133.99550 GEL
100 USD267.99100 GEL
250 USD669.97750 GEL
500 USD1339.95500 GEL
1000 USD2679.91000 GEL
2000 USD5359.82000 GEL
5000 USD13399.55000 GEL
10000 USD26799.10000 GEL