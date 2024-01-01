New Taiwan dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert TWD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
84.25 wst

NT$1.000 TWD = WS$0.08425 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08430.0849
Low0.08230.0823
Average0.08350.0839
Change0.87%0.18%
View full history

1 TWD to WST stats

The performance of TWD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0843 and a 30 day low of 0.0823. This means the 30 day average was 0.0835. The change for TWD to WST was 0.87.

The performance of TWD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0849 and a 90 day low of 0.0823. This means the 90 day average was 0.0839. The change for TWD to WST was 0.18.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.520.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1625.887109.7890.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.979186.1131.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.8450.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 TWD0.08425 WST
5 TWD0.42127 WST
10 TWD0.84254 WST
20 TWD1.68508 WST
50 TWD4.21271 WST
100 TWD8.42541 WST
250 TWD21.06353 WST
500 TWD42.12705 WST
1000 TWD84.25410 WST
2000 TWD168.50820 WST
5000 TWD421.27050 WST
10000 TWD842.54100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / New Taiwan Dollar
1 WST11.86890 TWD
5 WST59.34450 TWD
10 WST118.68900 TWD
20 WST237.37800 TWD
50 WST593.44500 TWD
100 WST1,186.89000 TWD
250 WST2,967.22500 TWD
500 WST5,934.45000 TWD
1000 WST11,868.90000 TWD
2000 WST23,737.80000 TWD
5000 WST59,344.50000 TWD
10000 WST118,689.00000 TWD