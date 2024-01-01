New Taiwan dollars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert TWD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
383,826 uzs

NT$1.000 TWD = so'm383.8 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
TWD to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High388.6510396.3230
Low382.1170382.1170
Average385.4284389.0383
Change-1.11%-1.99%
View full history

1 TWD to UZS stats

The performance of TWD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 388.6510 and a 30 day low of 382.1170. This means the 30 day average was 385.4284. The change for TWD to UZS was -1.11.

The performance of TWD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 396.3230 and a 90 day low of 382.1170. This means the 90 day average was 389.0383. The change for TWD to UZS was -1.99.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 TWD383.82600 UZS
5 TWD1,919.13000 UZS
10 TWD3,838.26000 UZS
20 TWD7,676.52000 UZS
50 TWD19,191.30000 UZS
100 TWD38,382.60000 UZS
250 TWD95,956.50000 UZS
500 TWD191,913.00000 UZS
1000 TWD383,826.00000 UZS
2000 TWD767,652.00000 UZS
5000 TWD1,919,130.00000 UZS
10000 TWD3,838,260.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UZS0.00261 TWD
5 UZS0.01303 TWD
10 UZS0.02605 TWD
20 UZS0.05211 TWD
50 UZS0.13027 TWD
100 UZS0.26053 TWD
250 UZS0.65134 TWD
500 UZS1.30267 TWD
1000 UZS2.60534 TWD
2000 UZS5.21068 TWD
5000 UZS13.02670 TWD
10000 UZS26.05340 TWD