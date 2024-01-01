New Taiwan dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert TWD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
114.10 pen

NT$1.000 TWD = S/.0.1141 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
TWD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11690.1183
Low0.11340.1134
Average0.11470.1158
Change-2.37%-0.77%
1 TWD to PEN stats

The performance of TWD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1169 and a 30 day low of 0.1134. This means the 30 day average was 0.1147. The change for TWD to PEN was -2.37.

The performance of TWD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1183 and a 90 day low of 0.1134. This means the 90 day average was 0.1158. The change for TWD to PEN was -0.77.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.470.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7680.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.981186.0781.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1095.622104.8090.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TWD0.11410 PEN
5 TWD0.57050 PEN
10 TWD1.14100 PEN
20 TWD2.28200 PEN
50 TWD5.70500 PEN
100 TWD11.41000 PEN
250 TWD28.52500 PEN
500 TWD57.05000 PEN
1000 TWD114.10000 PEN
2000 TWD228.20000 PEN
5000 TWD570.50000 PEN
10000 TWD1,141.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PEN8.76421 TWD
5 PEN43.82105 TWD
10 PEN87.64210 TWD
20 PEN175.28420 TWD
50 PEN438.21050 TWD
100 PEN876.42100 TWD
250 PEN2,191.05250 TWD
500 PEN4,382.10500 TWD
1000 PEN8,764.21000 TWD
2000 PEN17,528.42000 TWD
5000 PEN43,821.05000 TWD
10000 PEN87,642.10000 TWD