1,000 twd
117.92 pen

1.00000 TWD = 0.11792 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:1 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 PEN
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TWD0.11792 PEN
5 TWD0.58958 PEN
10 TWD1.17916 PEN
20 TWD2.35832 PEN
50 TWD5.89580 PEN
100 TWD11.79160 PEN
250 TWD29.47900 PEN
500 TWD58.95800 PEN
1000 TWD117.91600 PEN
2000 TWD235.83200 PEN
5000 TWD589.58000 PEN
10000 TWD1179.16000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PEN8.48059 TWD
5 PEN42.40295 TWD
10 PEN84.80590 TWD
20 PEN169.61180 TWD
50 PEN424.02950 TWD
100 PEN848.05900 TWD
250 PEN2120.14750 TWD
500 PEN4240.29500 TWD
1000 PEN8480.59000 TWD
2000 PEN16961.18000 TWD
5000 PEN42402.95000 TWD
10000 PEN84805.90000 TWD