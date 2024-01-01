New Taiwan dollars to Macanese patacas today

Convert TWD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
245.02 mop

NT$1.000 TWD = MOP$0.2450 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
TWD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24780.2504
Low0.24470.2447
Average0.24600.2477
Change-1.14%-1.53%
1 TWD to MOP stats

The performance of TWD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2478 and a 30 day low of 0.2447. This means the 30 day average was 0.2460. The change for TWD to MOP was -1.14.

The performance of TWD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2504 and a 90 day low of 0.2447. This means the 90 day average was 0.2477. The change for TWD to MOP was -1.53.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 TWD0.24502 MOP
5 TWD1.22512 MOP
10 TWD2.45024 MOP
20 TWD4.90048 MOP
50 TWD12.25120 MOP
100 TWD24.50240 MOP
250 TWD61.25600 MOP
500 TWD122.51200 MOP
1000 TWD245.02400 MOP
2000 TWD490.04800 MOP
5000 TWD1,225.12000 MOP
10000 TWD2,450.24000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MOP4.08124 TWD
5 MOP20.40620 TWD
10 MOP40.81240 TWD
20 MOP81.62480 TWD
50 MOP204.06200 TWD
100 MOP408.12400 TWD
250 MOP1,020.31000 TWD
500 MOP2,040.62000 TWD
1000 MOP4,081.24000 TWD
2000 MOP8,162.48000 TWD
5000 MOP20,406.20000 TWD
10000 MOP40,812.40000 TWD