New Taiwan dollars to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert TWD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
138,415 mga

NT$1.000 TWD = Ar138.4 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
TWD to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High138.4440138.9230
Low136.8900136.3320
Average137.6454137.5958
Change0.51%1.02%
1 TWD to MGA stats

The performance of TWD to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.4440 and a 30 day low of 136.8900. This means the 30 day average was 137.6454. The change for TWD to MGA was 0.51.

The performance of TWD to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.9230 and a 90 day low of 136.3320. This means the 90 day average was 137.5958. The change for TWD to MGA was 1.02.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 TWD138.41500 MGA
5 TWD692.07500 MGA
10 TWD1,384.15000 MGA
20 TWD2,768.30000 MGA
50 TWD6,920.75000 MGA
100 TWD13,841.50000 MGA
250 TWD34,603.75000 MGA
500 TWD69,207.50000 MGA
1000 TWD138,415.00000 MGA
2000 TWD276,830.00000 MGA
5000 TWD692,075.00000 MGA
10000 TWD1,384,150.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MGA0.00722 TWD
5 MGA0.03612 TWD
10 MGA0.07225 TWD
20 MGA0.14449 TWD
50 MGA0.36123 TWD
100 MGA0.72246 TWD
250 MGA1.80616 TWD
500 MGA3.61232 TWD
1000 MGA7.22464 TWD
2000 MGA14.44928 TWD
5000 MGA36.12320 TWD
10000 MGA72.24640 TWD