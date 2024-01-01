10 Malagasy ariaries to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MGA to TWD at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = NT$0.007019 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 MGA to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00700.0071
Low0.00690.0069
Average0.00700.0070
Change0.30%-0.03%
View full history

1 MGA to TWD stats

The performance of MGA to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0070 and a 30 day low of 0.0069. This means the 30 day average was 0.0070. The change for MGA to TWD was 0.30.

The performance of MGA to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0071 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0070. The change for MGA to TWD was -0.03.

Track market ratesView MGA to TWD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1141.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1061.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9681.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.9261.943

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MGA0.00702 TWD
5 MGA0.03509 TWD
10 MGA0.07019 TWD
20 MGA0.14038 TWD
50 MGA0.35094 TWD
100 MGA0.70188 TWD
250 MGA1.75471 TWD
500 MGA3.50942 TWD
1000 MGA7.01883 TWD
2000 MGA14.03766 TWD
5000 MGA35.09415 TWD
10000 MGA70.18830 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 TWD142.47400 MGA
5 TWD712.37000 MGA
10 TWD1,424.74000 MGA
20 TWD2,849.48000 MGA
50 TWD7,123.70000 MGA
100 TWD14,247.40000 MGA
250 TWD35,618.50000 MGA
500 TWD71,237.00000 MGA
1000 TWD142,474.00000 MGA
2000 TWD284,948.00000 MGA
5000 TWD712,370.00000 MGA
10000 TWD1,424,740.00000 MGA