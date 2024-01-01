New Taiwan dollars to Laotian kips today

Convert TWD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
676,417 lak

NT$1.000 TWD = ₭676.4 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High680.7790680.7790
Low674.2600658.1300
Average677.4971671.6714
Change-0.47%2.57%
View full history

1 TWD to LAK stats

The performance of TWD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 680.7790 and a 30 day low of 674.2600. This means the 30 day average was 677.4971. The change for TWD to LAK was -0.47.

The performance of TWD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 680.7790 and a 90 day low of 658.1300. This means the 90 day average was 671.6714. The change for TWD to LAK was 2.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.290.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6320.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.982185.8191.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6570.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 TWD676.41700 LAK
5 TWD3,382.08500 LAK
10 TWD6,764.17000 LAK
20 TWD13,528.34000 LAK
50 TWD33,820.85000 LAK
100 TWD67,641.70000 LAK
250 TWD169,104.25000 LAK
500 TWD338,208.50000 LAK
1000 TWD676,417.00000 LAK
2000 TWD1,352,834.00000 LAK
5000 TWD3,382,085.00000 LAK
10000 TWD6,764,170.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LAK0.00148 TWD
5 LAK0.00739 TWD
10 LAK0.01478 TWD
20 LAK0.02957 TWD
50 LAK0.07392 TWD
100 LAK0.14784 TWD
250 LAK0.36960 TWD
500 LAK0.73919 TWD
1000 LAK1.47838 TWD
2000 LAK2.95676 TWD
5000 LAK7.39190 TWD
10000 LAK14.78380 TWD