New Taiwan dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert TWD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
4,205.27 isk

NT$1.000 TWD = kr4.205 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.24354.3185
Low4.18924.1892
Average4.21074.2594
Change-0.90%-2.61%
1 TWD to ISK stats

The performance of TWD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2435 and a 30 day low of 4.1892. This means the 30 day average was 4.2107. The change for TWD to ISK was -0.90.

The performance of TWD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3185 and a 90 day low of 4.1892. This means the 90 day average was 4.2594. The change for TWD to ISK was -2.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 TWD4.20527 ISK
5 TWD21.02635 ISK
10 TWD42.05270 ISK
20 TWD84.10540 ISK
50 TWD210.26350 ISK
100 TWD420.52700 ISK
250 TWD1,051.31750 ISK
500 TWD2,102.63500 ISK
1000 TWD4,205.27000 ISK
2000 TWD8,410.54000 ISK
5000 TWD21,026.35000 ISK
10000 TWD42,052.70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ISK0.23780 TWD
5 ISK1.18899 TWD
10 ISK2.37797 TWD
20 ISK4.75594 TWD
50 ISK11.88985 TWD
100 ISK23.77970 TWD
250 ISK59.44925 TWD
500 ISK118.89850 TWD
1000 ISK237.79700 TWD
2000 ISK475.59400 TWD
5000 ISK1,188.98500 TWD
10000 ISK2,377.97000 TWD