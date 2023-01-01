10 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert TWD to ISK at the real exchange rate

10000 twd
42907 isk

1.00000 TWD = 4.29070 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0525587.58791.443261.65080.961818.8754
1GBP1.1555411.2162101.2061.667651.907471.1113921.8101
1USD0.950050.822233183.2151.37121.568380.913717.933
1INR0.01141710.009880830.012017110.01647780.01884730.010980.215502

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 TWD4.29070 ISK
5 TWD21.45350 ISK
10 TWD42.90700 ISK
20 TWD85.81400 ISK
50 TWD214.53500 ISK
100 TWD429.07000 ISK
250 TWD1072.67500 ISK
500 TWD2145.35000 ISK
1000 TWD4290.70000 ISK
2000 TWD8581.40000 ISK
5000 TWD21453.50000 ISK
10000 TWD42907.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ISK0.23306 TWD
5 ISK1.16531 TWD
10 ISK2.33062 TWD
20 ISK4.66124 TWD
50 ISK11.65310 TWD
100 ISK23.30620 TWD
250 ISK58.26550 TWD
500 ISK116.53100 TWD
1000 ISK233.06200 TWD
2000 ISK466.12400 TWD
5000 ISK1165.31000 TWD
10000 ISK2330.62000 TWD