20 Icelandic krónas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert ISK to TWD at the real exchange rate

20 isk
4.76 twd

kr1.000 ISK = NT$0.2378 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23870.2387
Low0.23570.2316
Average0.23740.2347
Change0.92%2.60%
1 ISK to TWD stats

The performance of ISK to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2387 and a 30 day low of 0.2357. This means the 30 day average was 0.2374. The change for ISK to TWD was 0.92.

The performance of ISK to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2387 and a 90 day low of 0.2316. This means the 90 day average was 0.2347. The change for ISK to TWD was 2.60.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ISK0.23781 TWD
5 ISK1.18907 TWD
10 ISK2.37814 TWD
20 ISK4.75628 TWD
50 ISK11.89070 TWD
100 ISK23.78140 TWD
250 ISK59.45350 TWD
500 ISK118.90700 TWD
1000 ISK237.81400 TWD
2000 ISK475.62800 TWD
5000 ISK1,189.07000 TWD
10000 ISK2,378.14000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 TWD4.20497 ISK
5 TWD21.02485 ISK
10 TWD42.04970 ISK
20 TWD84.09940 ISK
50 TWD210.24850 ISK
100 TWD420.49700 ISK
250 TWD1,051.24250 ISK
500 TWD2,102.48500 ISK
1000 TWD4,204.97000 ISK
2000 TWD8,409.94000 ISK
5000 TWD21,024.85000 ISK
10000 TWD42,049.70000 ISK