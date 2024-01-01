New Taiwan dollars to Indian rupees today

1,000 twd
2,550.88 inr

NT$1.000 TWD = ₹2.551 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
TWD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.57062.6010
Low2.54592.5459
Average2.55812.5713
Change-0.69%-0.98%
1 TWD to INR stats

The performance of TWD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5706 and a 30 day low of 2.5459. This means the 30 day average was 2.5581. The change for TWD to INR was -0.69.

The performance of TWD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6010 and a 90 day low of 2.5459. This means the 90 day average was 2.5713. The change for TWD to INR was -0.98.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 TWD2.55088 INR
5 TWD12.75440 INR
10 TWD25.50880 INR
20 TWD51.01760 INR
50 TWD127.54400 INR
100 TWD255.08800 INR
250 TWD637.72000 INR
500 TWD1,275.44000 INR
1000 TWD2,550.88000 INR
2000 TWD5,101.76000 INR
5000 TWD12,754.40000 INR
10000 TWD25,508.80000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 INR0.39202 TWD
5 INR1.96011 TWD
10 INR3.92022 TWD
20 INR7.84044 TWD
50 INR19.60110 TWD
100 INR39.20220 TWD
250 INR98.00550 TWD
300 INR117.60660 TWD
500 INR196.01100 TWD
600 INR235.21320 TWD
1000 INR392.02200 TWD
2000 INR784.04400 TWD
5000 INR1,960.11000 TWD
10000 INR3,920.22000 TWD
25000 INR9,800.55000 TWD
50000 INR19,601.10000 TWD
100000 INR39,202.20000 TWD
1000000 INR392,022.00000 TWD
1000000000 INR392,022,000.00000 TWD