New Taiwan dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert TWD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
11,110 huf

NT$1.000 TWD = Ft11.11 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
TWD to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.225611.5021
Low10.886610.8866
Average11.056611.1551
Change-0.37%-0.62%
1 TWD to HUF stats

The performance of TWD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2256 and a 30 day low of 10.8866. This means the 30 day average was 11.0566. The change for TWD to HUF was -0.37.

The performance of TWD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.5021 and a 90 day low of 10.8866. This means the 90 day average was 11.1551. The change for TWD to HUF was -0.62.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 TWD11.11040 HUF
5 TWD55.55200 HUF
10 TWD111.10400 HUF
20 TWD222.20800 HUF
50 TWD555.52000 HUF
100 TWD1,111.04000 HUF
250 TWD2,777.60000 HUF
500 TWD5,555.20000 HUF
1000 TWD11,110.40000 HUF
2000 TWD22,220.80000 HUF
5000 TWD55,552.00000 HUF
10000 TWD111,104.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / New Taiwan Dollar
2000 HUF180.01100 TWD
5000 HUF450.02750 TWD
10000 HUF900.05500 TWD
15000 HUF1,350.08250 TWD
20000 HUF1,800.11000 TWD
30000 HUF2,700.16500 TWD
40000 HUF3,600.22000 TWD
50000 HUF4,500.27500 TWD
60000 HUF5,400.33000 TWD
100000 HUF9,000.55000 TWD
150000 HUF13,500.82500 TWD
200000 HUF18,001.10000 TWD