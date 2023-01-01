20 New Taiwan dollars to Hungarian forints

Convert TWD to HUF at the real exchange rate

20 twd
228 huf

1.00000 TWD = 11.39810 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.052587.58911.443241.651240.961718.8809
1GBP1.1555411.2162101.2121.667711.908061.1112821.8175
1USD0.95010.822233183.221.371251.568870.913717.9391
1INR0.0114170.009880240.012016310.01647740.01885210.01097930.215562

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 TWD11.39810 HUF
5 TWD56.99050 HUF
10 TWD113.98100 HUF
20 TWD227.96200 HUF
50 TWD569.90500 HUF
100 TWD1139.81000 HUF
250 TWD2849.52500 HUF
500 TWD5699.05000 HUF
1000 TWD11398.10000 HUF
2000 TWD22796.20000 HUF
5000 TWD56990.50000 HUF
10000 TWD113981.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / New Taiwan Dollar
2000 HUF175.46800 TWD
5000 HUF438.67000 TWD
10000 HUF877.34000 TWD
15000 HUF1316.01000 TWD
20000 HUF1754.68000 TWD
30000 HUF2632.02000 TWD
40000 HUF3509.36000 TWD
50000 HUF4386.70000 TWD
60000 HUF5264.04000 TWD
100000 HUF8773.40000 TWD
150000 HUF13160.10000 TWD
200000 HUF17546.80000 TWD