1,000 twd
214.04 hrk

NT$1.000 TWD = kn0.2140 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
TWD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21620.2188
Low0.21350.2135
Average0.21470.2162
Change-1.00%-1.30%
1 TWD to HRK stats

The performance of TWD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2162 and a 30 day low of 0.2135. This means the 30 day average was 0.2147. The change for TWD to HRK was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2188 and a 90 day low of 0.2135. This means the 90 day average was 0.2162. The change for TWD to HRK was -1.30.

1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5417.805145.520.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.7730.691
1 GBP1.2781.69511.7751.9719.978186.041.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.8150.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 TWD0.21404 HRK
5 TWD1.07020 HRK
10 TWD2.14040 HRK
20 TWD4.28080 HRK
50 TWD10.70200 HRK
100 TWD21.40400 HRK
250 TWD53.51000 HRK
500 TWD107.02000 HRK
1000 TWD214.04000 HRK
2000 TWD428.08000 HRK
5000 TWD1,070.20000 HRK
10000 TWD2,140.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HRK4.67202 TWD
5 HRK23.36010 TWD
10 HRK46.72020 TWD
20 HRK93.44040 TWD
50 HRK233.60100 TWD
100 HRK467.20200 TWD
250 HRK1,168.00500 TWD
500 HRK2,336.01000 TWD
1000 HRK4,672.02000 TWD
2000 HRK9,344.04000 TWD
5000 HRK23,360.10000 TWD
10000 HRK46,720.20000 TWD