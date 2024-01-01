100 Croatian kunas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert HRK to TWD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = NT$4.629 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
HRK to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 HRK to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.63634.6363
Low4.54454.5007
Average4.58334.5662
Change1.63%1.69%
1 HRK to TWD stats

The performance of HRK to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6363 and a 30 day low of 4.5445. This means the 30 day average was 4.5833. The change for HRK to TWD was 1.63.

The performance of HRK to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6363 and a 90 day low of 4.5007. This means the 90 day average was 4.5662. The change for HRK to TWD was 1.69.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.133
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5641.21512.957
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.503
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.138

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HRK4.62851 TWD
5 HRK23.14255 TWD
10 HRK46.28510 TWD
20 HRK92.57020 TWD
50 HRK231.42550 TWD
100 HRK462.85100 TWD
250 HRK1,157.12750 TWD
500 HRK2,314.25500 TWD
1000 HRK4,628.51000 TWD
2000 HRK9,257.02000 TWD
5000 HRK23,142.55000 TWD
10000 HRK46,285.10000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 TWD0.21605 HRK
5 TWD1.08026 HRK
10 TWD2.16052 HRK
20 TWD4.32104 HRK
50 TWD10.80260 HRK
100 TWD21.60520 HRK
250 TWD54.01300 HRK
500 TWD108.02600 HRK
1000 TWD216.05200 HRK
2000 TWD432.10400 HRK
5000 TWD1,080.26000 HRK
10000 TWD2,160.52000 HRK