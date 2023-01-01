1 New Taiwan dollar to Croatian kunas

Convert TWD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1 twd
0.22 hrk

1.00000 TWD = 0.21826 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052587.58271.443351.651630.9618518.8838
1GBP1.155411.21605101.1921.667631.908281.1113221.8182
1USD0.95010.822335183.2141.371351.569240.9138517.9419
1INR0.01141780.009882170.012017210.01647980.01885790.01098190.215612

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 TWD0.21826 HRK
5 TWD1.09130 HRK
10 TWD2.18260 HRK
20 TWD4.36520 HRK
50 TWD10.91300 HRK
100 TWD21.82600 HRK
250 TWD54.56500 HRK
500 TWD109.13000 HRK
1000 TWD218.26000 HRK
2000 TWD436.52000 HRK
5000 TWD1091.30000 HRK
10000 TWD2182.60000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HRK4.58170 TWD
5 HRK22.90850 TWD
10 HRK45.81700 TWD
20 HRK91.63400 TWD
50 HRK229.08500 TWD
100 HRK458.17000 TWD
250 HRK1145.42500 TWD
500 HRK2290.85000 TWD
1000 HRK4581.70000 TWD
2000 HRK9163.40000 TWD
5000 HRK22908.50000 TWD
10000 HRK45817.00000 TWD