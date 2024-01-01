New Taiwan dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert TWD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
455.79 ghs

NT$1.000 TWD = GH¢0.4558 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
TWD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45580.4558
Low0.44970.4161
Average0.45190.4414
Change1.02%9.55%
View full history

1 TWD to GHS stats

The performance of TWD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4558 and a 30 day low of 0.4497. This means the 30 day average was 0.4519. The change for TWD to GHS was 1.02.

The performance of TWD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4558 and a 90 day low of 0.4161. This means the 90 day average was 0.4414. The change for TWD to GHS was 9.55.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5417.805145.520.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.7730.691
1 GBP1.2781.69511.7751.9719.978186.041.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.8150.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TWD0.45579 GHS
5 TWD2.27893 GHS
10 TWD4.55786 GHS
20 TWD9.11572 GHS
50 TWD22.78930 GHS
100 TWD45.57860 GHS
250 TWD113.94650 GHS
500 TWD227.89300 GHS
1000 TWD455.78600 GHS
2000 TWD911.57200 GHS
5000 TWD2,278.93000 GHS
10000 TWD4,557.86000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GHS2.19401 TWD
5 GHS10.97005 TWD
10 GHS21.94010 TWD
20 GHS43.88020 TWD
50 GHS109.70050 TWD
100 GHS219.40100 TWD
250 GHS548.50250 TWD
500 GHS1,097.00500 TWD
1000 GHS2,194.01000 TWD
2000 GHS4,388.02000 TWD
5000 GHS10,970.05000 TWD
10000 GHS21,940.10000 TWD