1,000 twd
69.44 fjd

NT$1.000 TWD = FJ$0.06944 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06960.0704
Low0.06860.0686
Average0.06920.0696
Change0.40%-0.95%
The performance of TWD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0696 and a 30 day low of 0.0686. This means the 30 day average was 0.0692. The change for TWD to FJD was 0.40.

The performance of TWD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0704 and a 90 day low of 0.0686. This means the 90 day average was 0.0696. The change for TWD to FJD was -0.95.

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.420.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1635.889109.7220.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.982185.9781.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.623104.7660.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 TWD0.06944 FJD
5 TWD0.34720 FJD
10 TWD0.69439 FJD
20 TWD1.38879 FJD
50 TWD3.47197 FJD
100 TWD6.94393 FJD
250 TWD17.35982 FJD
500 TWD34.71965 FJD
1000 TWD69.43930 FJD
2000 TWD138.87860 FJD
5000 TWD347.19650 FJD
10000 TWD694.39300 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 FJD14.40110 TWD
5 FJD72.00550 TWD
10 FJD144.01100 TWD
20 FJD288.02200 TWD
50 FJD720.05500 TWD
100 FJD1,440.11000 TWD
250 FJD3,600.27500 TWD
500 FJD7,200.55000 TWD
1000 FJD14,401.10000 TWD
2000 FJD28,802.20000 TWD
5000 FJD72,005.50000 TWD
10000 FJD144,011.00000 TWD