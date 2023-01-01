500 New Taiwan dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert TWD to FJD at the real exchange rate

500 twd
35.22 fjd

1.00000 TWD = 0.07045 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.052887.60351.44361.651320.9619518.8903
1GBP1.155211.2162101.21.667651.907621.1112521.8222
1USD0.949850.822233183.211.37121.56850.913717.9429
1INR0.01141510.009881420.012017810.01647880.018850.01098070.215634

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 TWD0.07045 FJD
5 TWD0.35223 FJD
10 TWD0.70445 FJD
20 TWD1.40890 FJD
50 TWD3.52226 FJD
100 TWD7.04452 FJD
250 TWD17.61130 FJD
500 TWD35.22260 FJD
1000 TWD70.44520 FJD
2000 TWD140.89040 FJD
5000 TWD352.22600 FJD
10000 TWD704.45200 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 FJD14.19540 TWD
5 FJD70.97700 TWD
10 FJD141.95400 TWD
20 FJD283.90800 TWD
50 FJD709.77000 TWD
100 FJD1419.54000 TWD
250 FJD3548.85000 TWD
500 FJD7097.70000 TWD
1000 FJD14195.40000 TWD
2000 FJD28390.80000 TWD
5000 FJD70977.00000 TWD
10000 FJD141954.00000 TWD