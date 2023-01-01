10 New Taiwan dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert TWD to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 twd
0.70 fjd

1.00000 TWD = 0.07043 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:47 UTC
TWD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0527587.6021.443641.651240.9619518.8892
1GBP1.1552711.2162101.2031.667781.907621.1113121.8219
1USD0.94990.822233183.21251.37131.56850.913717.9427
1INR0.01141530.009881130.012017410.01647950.01884940.01098030.215625

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 TWD0.07043 FJD
5 TWD0.35214 FJD
10 TWD0.70428 FJD
20 TWD1.40856 FJD
50 TWD3.52139 FJD
100 TWD7.04278 FJD
250 TWD17.60695 FJD
500 TWD35.21390 FJD
1000 TWD70.42780 FJD
2000 TWD140.85560 FJD
5000 TWD352.13900 FJD
10000 TWD704.27800 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 FJD14.19890 TWD
5 FJD70.99450 TWD
10 FJD141.98900 TWD
20 FJD283.97800 TWD
50 FJD709.94500 TWD
100 FJD1419.89000 TWD
250 FJD3549.72500 TWD
500 FJD7099.45000 TWD
1000 FJD14198.90000 TWD
2000 FJD28397.80000 TWD
5000 FJD70994.50000 TWD
10000 FJD141989.00000 TWD