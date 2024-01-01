New Taiwan dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert TWD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,483.68 egp

NT$1.000 TWD = E£1.484 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.48611.4920
Low1.46971.4453
Average1.47591.4707
Change0.38%0.66%
View full history

1 TWD to EGP stats

The performance of TWD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4861 and a 30 day low of 1.4697. This means the 30 day average was 1.4759. The change for TWD to EGP was 0.38.

The performance of TWD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4920 and a 90 day low of 1.4453. This means the 90 day average was 1.4707. The change for TWD to EGP was 0.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.420.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1635.889109.7220.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.982185.9781.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.623104.7660.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 TWD1.48368 EGP
5 TWD7.41840 EGP
10 TWD14.83680 EGP
20 TWD29.67360 EGP
50 TWD74.18400 EGP
100 TWD148.36800 EGP
250 TWD370.92000 EGP
500 TWD741.84000 EGP
1000 TWD1,483.68000 EGP
2000 TWD2,967.36000 EGP
5000 TWD7,418.40000 EGP
10000 TWD14,836.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EGP0.67400 TWD
5 EGP3.37000 TWD
10 EGP6.74000 TWD
20 EGP13.48000 TWD
50 EGP33.70000 TWD
100 EGP67.40000 TWD
250 EGP168.50000 TWD
500 EGP337.00000 TWD
1000 EGP674.00000 TWD
2000 EGP1,348.00000 TWD
5000 EGP3,370.00000 TWD
10000 EGP6,740.00000 TWD