1 New Taiwan dollar to Egyptian pounds

Convert TWD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 twd
0.95 egp

1.00000 TWD = 0.95454 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:43 UTC
TWD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 TWD0.95454 EGP
5 TWD4.77268 EGP
10 TWD9.54536 EGP
20 TWD19.09072 EGP
50 TWD47.72680 EGP
100 TWD95.45360 EGP
250 TWD238.63400 EGP
500 TWD477.26800 EGP
1000 TWD954.53600 EGP
2000 TWD1909.07200 EGP
5000 TWD4772.68000 EGP
10000 TWD9545.36000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EGP1.04763 TWD
5 EGP5.23815 TWD
10 EGP10.47630 TWD
20 EGP20.95260 TWD
50 EGP52.38150 TWD
100 EGP104.76300 TWD
250 EGP261.90750 TWD
500 EGP523.81500 TWD
1000 EGP1047.63000 TWD
2000 EGP2095.26000 TWD
5000 EGP5238.15000 TWD
10000 EGP10476.30000 TWD