New Taiwan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert TWD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
218.58 cny

NT$1.000 TWD = ¥0.2186 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
TWD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22380.2252
Low0.21860.2186
Average0.22170.2232
Change-2.35%-1.97%
1 TWD to CNY stats

The performance of TWD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2238 and a 30 day low of 0.2186. This means the 30 day average was 0.2217. The change for TWD to CNY was -2.35.

The performance of TWD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2252 and a 90 day low of 0.2186. This means the 90 day average was 0.2232. The change for TWD to CNY was -1.97.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TWD0.21858 CNY
5 TWD1.09288 CNY
10 TWD2.18577 CNY
20 TWD4.37154 CNY
50 TWD10.92885 CNY
100 TWD21.85770 CNY
250 TWD54.64425 CNY
500 TWD109.28850 CNY
1000 TWD218.57700 CNY
2000 TWD437.15400 CNY
5000 TWD1,092.88500 CNY
10000 TWD2,185.77000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CNY4.57504 TWD
5 CNY22.87520 TWD
10 CNY45.75040 TWD
20 CNY91.50080 TWD
50 CNY228.75200 TWD
100 CNY457.50400 TWD
250 CNY1,143.76000 TWD
500 CNY2,287.52000 TWD
1000 CNY4,575.04000 TWD
2000 CNY9,150.08000 TWD
5000 CNY22,875.20000 TWD
10000 CNY45,750.40000 TWD