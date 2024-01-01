New Taiwan dollars to Brunei dollars today

1,000 twd
40.41 bnd

NT$1.000 TWD = B$0.04041 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
TWD to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04160.0420
Low0.04040.0404
Average0.04100.0415
Change-2.69%-3.45%
1 TWD to BND stats

The performance of TWD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0416 and a 30 day low of 0.0404. This means the 30 day average was 0.0410. The change for TWD to BND was -2.69.

The performance of TWD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0420 and a 90 day low of 0.0404. This means the 90 day average was 0.0415. The change for TWD to BND was -3.45.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5427.805145.250.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.5810.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.979185.7091.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.6130.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TWD0.04041 BND
5 TWD0.20205 BND
10 TWD0.40409 BND
20 TWD0.80819 BND
50 TWD2.02047 BND
100 TWD4.04094 BND
250 TWD10.10235 BND
500 TWD20.20470 BND
1000 TWD40.40940 BND
2000 TWD80.81880 BND
5000 TWD202.04700 BND
10000 TWD404.09400 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BND24.74670 TWD
5 BND123.73350 TWD
10 BND247.46700 TWD
20 BND494.93400 TWD
50 BND1,237.33500 TWD
100 BND2,474.67000 TWD
250 BND6,186.67500 TWD
500 BND12,373.35000 TWD
1000 BND24,746.70000 TWD
2000 BND49,493.40000 TWD
5000 BND123,733.50000 TWD
10000 BND247,467.00000 TWD