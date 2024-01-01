500 Brunei dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BND to TWD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = NT$24.24 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
BND to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 BND to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.419124.9649
Low24.077224.0772
Average24.232224.4840
Change-0.20%-0.63%
1 BND to TWD stats

The performance of BND to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4191 and a 30 day low of 24.0772. This means the 30 day average was 24.2322. The change for BND to TWD was -0.20.

The performance of BND to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.9649 and a 90 day low of 24.0772. This means the 90 day average was 24.4840. The change for BND to TWD was -0.63.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BND24.23590 TWD
5 BND121.17950 TWD
10 BND242.35900 TWD
20 BND484.71800 TWD
50 BND1,211.79500 TWD
100 BND2,423.59000 TWD
250 BND6,058.97500 TWD
500 BND12,117.95000 TWD
1000 BND24,235.90000 TWD
2000 BND48,471.80000 TWD
5000 BND121,179.50000 TWD
10000 BND242,359.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TWD0.04126 BND
5 TWD0.20631 BND
10 TWD0.41261 BND
20 TWD0.82522 BND
50 TWD2.06306 BND
100 TWD4.12611 BND
250 TWD10.31528 BND
500 TWD20.63055 BND
1000 TWD41.26110 BND
2000 TWD82.52220 BND
5000 TWD206.30550 BND
10000 TWD412.61100 BND