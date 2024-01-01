New Taiwan dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert TWD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
3,579.21 bdt

NT$1.000 TWD = Tk3.579 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
TWD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.61863.6467
Low3.57243.3821
Average3.59173.6069
Change-0.97%5.61%
1 TWD to BDT stats

The performance of TWD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6186 and a 30 day low of 3.5724. This means the 30 day average was 3.5917. The change for TWD to BDT was -0.97.

The performance of TWD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6467 and a 90 day low of 3.3821. This means the 90 day average was 3.6069. The change for TWD to BDT was 5.61.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TWD3.57921 BDT
5 TWD17.89605 BDT
10 TWD35.79210 BDT
20 TWD71.58420 BDT
50 TWD178.96050 BDT
100 TWD357.92100 BDT
250 TWD894.80250 BDT
500 TWD1,789.60500 BDT
1000 TWD3,579.21000 BDT
2000 TWD7,158.42000 BDT
5000 TWD17,896.05000 BDT
10000 TWD35,792.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BDT0.27939 TWD
5 BDT1.39696 TWD
10 BDT2.79391 TWD
20 BDT5.58782 TWD
50 BDT13.96955 TWD
100 BDT27.93910 TWD
250 BDT69.84775 TWD
500 BDT139.69550 TWD
1000 BDT279.39100 TWD
2000 BDT558.78200 TWD
5000 BDT1,396.95500 TWD
10000 BDT2,793.91000 TWD