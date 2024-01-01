Tongan paʻangas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert TOP to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
14,094.40 twd

T$1.000 TOP = NT$14.09 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.189514.1895
Low13.772613.6228
Average13.973913.8933
Change0.13%1.47%
1 TOP to TWD stats

The performance of TOP to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.1895 and a 30 day low of 13.7726. This means the 30 day average was 13.9739. The change for TOP to TWD was 0.13.

The performance of TOP to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.1895 and a 90 day low of 13.6228. This means the 90 day average was 13.8933. The change for TOP to TWD was 1.47.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.311.5141.6780.93521.154
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0531.7751.9671.09624.801
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.394
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TOP14.09440 TWD
5 TOP70.47200 TWD
10 TOP140.94400 TWD
20 TOP281.88800 TWD
50 TOP704.72000 TWD
100 TOP1,409.44000 TWD
250 TOP3,523.60000 TWD
500 TOP7,047.20000 TWD
1000 TOP14,094.40000 TWD
2000 TOP28,188.80000 TWD
5000 TOP70,472.00000 TWD
10000 TOP140,944.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 TWD0.07095 TOP
5 TWD0.35475 TOP
10 TWD0.70950 TOP
20 TWD1.41901 TOP
50 TWD3.54751 TOP
100 TWD7.09503 TOP
250 TWD17.73758 TOP
500 TWD35.47515 TOP
1000 TWD70.95030 TOP
2000 TWD141.90060 TOP
5000 TWD354.75150 TOP
10000 TWD709.50300 TOP