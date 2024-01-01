Tongan paʻangas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert TOP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,608.17 pen

T$1.000 TOP = S/.1.608 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.64521.6629
Low1.57051.5705
Average1.60361.6089
Change-2.25%0.50%
View full history

1 TOP to PEN stats

The performance of TOP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6452 and a 30 day low of 1.5705. This means the 30 day average was 1.6036. The change for TOP to PEN was -2.25.

The performance of TOP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6629 and a 90 day low of 1.5705. This means the 90 day average was 1.6089. The change for TOP to PEN was 0.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.321.5141.6770.93521.145
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0811.7751.9671.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7221.3881.5380.85719.385
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TOP1.60817 PEN
5 TOP8.04085 PEN
10 TOP16.08170 PEN
20 TOP32.16340 PEN
50 TOP80.40850 PEN
100 TOP160.81700 PEN
250 TOP402.04250 PEN
500 TOP804.08500 PEN
1000 TOP1,608.17000 PEN
2000 TOP3,216.34000 PEN
5000 TOP8,040.85000 PEN
10000 TOP16,081.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PEN0.62182 TOP
5 PEN3.10912 TOP
10 PEN6.21823 TOP
20 PEN12.43646 TOP
50 PEN31.09115 TOP
100 PEN62.18230 TOP
250 PEN155.45575 TOP
500 PEN310.91150 TOP
1000 PEN621.82300 TOP
2000 PEN1,243.64600 TOP
5000 PEN3,109.11500 TOP
10000 PEN6,218.23000 TOP