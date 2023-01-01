5 Tongan paʻangas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TOP to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 top
7.98 pen

1.00000 TOP = 1.59651 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:9 UTC
TOP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.0510587.50521.445091.661350.9637518.9017
1GBP1.1554711.21445101.1091.669751.919621.1135821.8402
1USD0.951450.823418183.2551.37491.580650.916917.9836
1INR0.01142790.009890310.012011310.01651430.01898570.01101320.216006

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TOP1.59651 PEN
5 TOP7.98255 PEN
10 TOP15.96510 PEN
20 TOP31.93020 PEN
50 TOP79.82550 PEN
100 TOP159.65100 PEN
250 TOP399.12750 PEN
500 TOP798.25500 PEN
1000 TOP1596.51000 PEN
2000 TOP3193.02000 PEN
5000 TOP7982.55000 PEN
10000 TOP15965.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PEN0.62636 TOP
5 PEN3.13182 TOP
10 PEN6.26365 TOP
20 PEN12.52730 TOP
50 PEN31.31825 TOP
100 PEN62.63650 TOP
250 PEN156.59125 TOP
500 PEN313.18250 TOP
1000 PEN626.36500 TOP
2000 PEN1252.73000 TOP
5000 PEN3131.82500 TOP
10000 PEN6263.65000 TOP