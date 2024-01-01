Tongan paʻangas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert TOP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
4,232.12 mad

T$1.000 TOP = د.م.4.232 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.28304.3316
Low4.15404.1540
Average4.21404.2477
Change-1.19%-1.78%
View full history

1 TOP to MAD stats

The performance of TOP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2830 and a 30 day low of 4.1540. This means the 30 day average was 4.2140. The change for TOP to MAD was -1.19.

The performance of TOP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3316 and a 90 day low of 4.1540. This means the 90 day average was 4.2477. The change for TOP to MAD was -1.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3071.5141.6770.93521.128
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0761.7751.9671.09624.777
1 USD0.9170.782183.7181.3881.5380.85719.372
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Moroccan Dirham
1 TOP4.23212 MAD
5 TOP21.16060 MAD
10 TOP42.32120 MAD
20 TOP84.64240 MAD
50 TOP211.60600 MAD
100 TOP423.21200 MAD
250 TOP1,058.03000 MAD
500 TOP2,116.06000 MAD
1000 TOP4,232.12000 MAD
2000 TOP8,464.24000 MAD
5000 TOP21,160.60000 MAD
10000 TOP42,321.20000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MAD0.23629 TOP
5 MAD1.18144 TOP
10 MAD2.36288 TOP
20 MAD4.72576 TOP
50 MAD11.81440 TOP
100 MAD23.62880 TOP
250 MAD59.07200 TOP
500 MAD118.14400 TOP
1000 MAD236.28800 TOP
2000 MAD472.57600 TOP
5000 MAD1,181.44000 TOP
10000 MAD2,362.88000 TOP