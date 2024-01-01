Tongan paʻangas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert TOP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
204,176 kzt

T$1.000 TOP = ₸204.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High207.8030207.8030
Low199.1300186.1660
Average203.3587196.6899
Change-1.75%8.12%
1 TOP to KZT stats

The performance of TOP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 207.8030 and a 30 day low of 199.1300. This means the 30 day average was 203.3587. The change for TOP to KZT was -1.75.

The performance of TOP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 207.8030 and a 90 day low of 186.1660. This means the 90 day average was 196.6899. The change for TOP to KZT was 8.12.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TOP204.17600 KZT
5 TOP1,020.88000 KZT
10 TOP2,041.76000 KZT
20 TOP4,083.52000 KZT
50 TOP10,208.80000 KZT
100 TOP20,417.60000 KZT
250 TOP51,044.00000 KZT
500 TOP102,088.00000 KZT
1000 TOP204,176.00000 KZT
2000 TOP408,352.00000 KZT
5000 TOP1,020,880.00000 KZT
10000 TOP2,041,760.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KZT0.00490 TOP
5 KZT0.02449 TOP
10 KZT0.04898 TOP
20 KZT0.09795 TOP
50 KZT0.24489 TOP
100 KZT0.48977 TOP
250 KZT1.22443 TOP
500 KZT2.44887 TOP
1000 KZT4.89773 TOP
2000 KZT9.79546 TOP
5000 KZT24.48865 TOP
10000 KZT48.97730 TOP