500 kzt
2.60 top

1.00000 KZT = 0.00520 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KZT0.00520 TOP
5 KZT0.02598 TOP
10 KZT0.05195 TOP
20 KZT0.10390 TOP
50 KZT0.25976 TOP
100 KZT0.51951 TOP
250 KZT1.29878 TOP
500 KZT2.59756 TOP
1000 KZT5.19511 TOP
2000 KZT10.39022 TOP
5000 KZT25.97555 TOP
10000 KZT51.95110 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TOP192.48900 KZT
5 TOP962.44500 KZT
10 TOP1924.89000 KZT
20 TOP3849.78000 KZT
50 TOP9624.45000 KZT
100 TOP19248.90000 KZT
250 TOP48122.25000 KZT
500 TOP96244.50000 KZT
1000 TOP192489.00000 KZT
2000 TOP384978.00000 KZT
5000 TOP962445.00000 KZT
10000 TOP1924890.00000 KZT