Tongan paʻangas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TOP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
55,610 kes

T$1.000 TOP = Ksh55.61 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.870357.8954
Low54.263654.2636
Average55.484755.6655
Change0.02%-3.95%
View full history

1 TOP to KES stats

The performance of TOP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.8703 and a 30 day low of 54.2636. This means the 30 day average was 55.4847. The change for TOP to KES was 0.02.

The performance of TOP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.8954 and a 90 day low of 54.2636. This means the 90 day average was 55.6655. The change for TOP to KES was -3.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3191.5141.6780.93521.142
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0821.7751.9671.09624.792
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.383
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kenyan Shilling
1 TOP55.60960 KES
5 TOP278.04800 KES
10 TOP556.09600 KES
20 TOP1,112.19200 KES
50 TOP2,780.48000 KES
100 TOP5,560.96000 KES
250 TOP13,902.40000 KES
500 TOP27,804.80000 KES
1000 TOP55,609.60000 KES
2000 TOP111,219.20000 KES
5000 TOP278,048.00000 KES
10000 TOP556,096.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KES0.01798 TOP
5 KES0.08991 TOP
10 KES0.17982 TOP
20 KES0.35965 TOP
50 KES0.89913 TOP
100 KES1.79825 TOP
250 KES4.49562 TOP
500 KES8.99125 TOP
1000 KES17.98250 TOP
2000 KES35.96500 TOP
5000 KES89.91250 TOP
10000 KES179.82500 TOP